Stewartville Trap Team taking aim at State

(ABC 6 News) – – This Friday, Stewartville’s trap team will be in pursuit of the top prize when they head north for the Minnesota State Clay Target Championships.

The Tigers had a tremendous outing last weekend in Alexandria, finishing second to qualify. A significant part of that was contributed by Caden Nagel, who surprised himself and the team with a perfect 100.

“I don’t know, no one’s on the track team has ever shot 100, so, I was the first one,” Nagel admitted. “So, I don’t know, I’ve just been shooting a little bad recently with the new gun, but showed up in Alexandria so, that’s all that matters.”

Many have been trap shooting as early as sixth grade, but it’s not as simple as picking up a gun and firing. One miss can make all the difference, where even getting as high as a 96 still isn’t enough for first.

“Trap is a very mental sport,” Hayden Hysell noted. “Like one loss could throw somebody off the entire thing and then once you get thrown off, there’s really no coming back after that. So you just kind of it’s a really big head game. You got to stay in that.”

The Minnesota State Clay Target Championships will be at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.