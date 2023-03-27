Stewartville HS athletics thriving

(ABC 6 News) — It’s been one of the more successful sports seasons for Stewartville HS athletics.

The football, girls’, and boys’ basketball teams all won the section championship and notched state tournament appearances. The volleyball team was a mainstay in the Class 3A top ten rankings and notched many quality victories. Both soccer teams hosted section playoff games. ABC 6 sports reporter Richard Denson spoke with Tigers boys basketball head coach Parker Lyga about the state of Stewartville athletics