Stewartville and Blooming Prairie ranked in latest MN softball coaches’ poll

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association has come out with its latest rankings for prep softball.

Stewartville comes in as the number seven team in Class AAA. The Tigers have been clicking apart from a shutout loss to Faribault this season; beginning the spring with an 8-game winning streak.

Blooming Prairie is listed as the number three team in Class A in the coaches’ poll. The Awesome Blossoms are 10-2, having just defeated Triton on Wednesday after going 2-1 at the Caswell Park Invitational in North Mankato.