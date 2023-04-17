St. Charles softball ready to run things back with Chatfield

(ABC 6 News) — St. Charles split the regular season series with Chatfield last season, but Chatfield got the last laugh, beating the Saints in the section tournament, and going on to win both the section and state championship.

St. Charles players say they spent much of the offseason reflecting on that and are eager to test themselves against their arch-rivals.

A doubleheader is scheduled to take place at Chatfield with the first game starting at 4:30 pm