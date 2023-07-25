Several North IA softball players named to All-District Team
(ABC 6 News) — Newman Catholic, St. Ansgar, and Central Springs led North Iowa schools, each having three representatives make the team. Newman Catholic head coach and Central Springs head coach Tom Dunn and Brian Fessler were named coach of the year for their respective districts.
Class 1A North Central:
- Macy Kellar – Newman Catholic
- Emily Opstvedt – Newman Catholic
- Liz Kruckenberg – Newman Catholic
- Mallory Juhl – St. Ansgar
- Josie Juhl – St. Ansgar
- Aspen Falk – St. Ansgar
- Madison Mauer – Riceville
- Jaycee Plath – North Iowa
- Coach of the Year: Tom Dunn – Newman Catholic
Class 2A Northeast:
- Sharli Fessler – Central Springs
- Cooper Klaashen – Central Springs
- Abby Pate – Central Springs
- Aubrey Chapman – Osage
- Leah Grim – Osage
- Coach of the Year: Brian Fessler – Central Springs