Section Girls Hockey Brackets Out
(ABC 6 News) — The 2025 Section 1 Girls Hockey Postseason brackets have been released as the playoffs are set to begin this week.
Section 1A
February 5
- #5 Red Wing Vs. #4 Winona – 7 PM
February 8
- #3 Simley Vs. #2 Albert Lea – 3 PM
- #5 Red Wing/#4 Winona Vs. #1 Dodge County – 7 PM
Section 1AA
February 3
- #9 Austin Vs. #8 South Central – 7 PM
February 5 (All games are at 7 PM)
- #9 Austin/#8 South Central Vs. #1 Farmington
- #7 Century/John Marshall Vs. #2 Lakeville South
- #6 Mayo Vs. #3 Northfield
- #5 Mankato East Vs. #4 Owatonna