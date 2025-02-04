Section Girls Hockey Brackets Out

Jose Solis KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — The 2025 Section 1 Girls Hockey Postseason brackets have been released as the playoffs are set to begin this week.

Section 1A

February 5

  • #5 Red Wing Vs. #4 Winona – 7 PM

February 8

  • #3 Simley Vs. #2 Albert Lea – 3 PM
  • #5 Red Wing/#4 Winona Vs. #1 Dodge County – 7 PM

Section 1AA

February 3

  • #9 Austin Vs. #8 South Central – 7 PM

February 5 (All games are at 7 PM)

  • #9 Austin/#8 South Central Vs. #1 Farmington
  • #7 Century/John Marshall Vs. #2 Lakeville South
  • #6 Mayo Vs. #3 Northfield
  • #5 Mankato East Vs. #4 Owatonna