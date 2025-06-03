Section Baseball title games pushed to Wednesday due to rain

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Multiple section title baseball championships have been pushed to Wednesday due to weather.

The following games will now take place on June 4:

Section 1A Championship

  • #4 Hayfield Vs. #3 Southland (@ Riverland Baseball Fields, Austin) – 5 PM

Section 1AA Championship

  • #4 Caledonia Vs. #3 Pine Island (@ Hudson Park, Rochester) – 5 PM

Section 1AAAA Championship

  • #7 Century vs. #1 Farmington (@ Dundas Memorial Park, Dundas) – 5 PM