Section Baseball title games pushed to Wednesday due to rain
(ABC 6 News) — Multiple section title baseball championships have been pushed to Wednesday due to weather.
The following games will now take place on June 4:
Section 1A Championship
- #4 Hayfield Vs. #3 Southland (@ Riverland Baseball Fields, Austin) – 5 PM
Section 1AA Championship
- #4 Caledonia Vs. #3 Pine Island (@ Hudson Park, Rochester) – 5 PM
Section 1AAAA Championship
- #7 Century vs. #1 Farmington (@ Dundas Memorial Park, Dundas) – 5 PM