Rushford-Peterson looks to flip the script in a matchup of previous Section 1A champions
(ABC 6 News) — The (0-3) Rushford-Peterson Trojans will travel to Harmony to face the undefeated Fillmore Central Falcons in the latest ABC 6 Game of the Week. It’s been decades since the Trojans entered Week 4 without a win. Rushford-Peterson has played a tough schedule and while it will get no easier in Friday’s matchup, the team is extra motivated to defeat the team that took their Section 1A title last season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.