Rochester’s Gabe Madsen signs Summer League contract with the Warriors

(ABC 6 News) — A chance at making the NBA exists yet for one Rochester native.

According to DraftExpress’ Jon Chepkevich, Mayo High School alum Gabe Madsen has signed a Summer League contract with the Golden State Warriors ahead of the league’s start on July 5.

Madsen played college hoops mostly at Utah, where in his final year, he got to reunite with his twin brother, Mason, this past season.

Gabe finished as Utah MBB’s all-time leader in three-pointers, along with claiming the single-season record for threes as well.