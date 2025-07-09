Rochester’s Alyssa Ustby to play professionally in Italy

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — After her college career at UNC came to an end earlier this year, Alyssa Ustby tried to break into the WNBA as an undrafted prospect.

That ultimately didn’t work out, but Ustby is still going to play professionally.

The Rochester native is setting a course for Italy to play with Panthers Roseto, a team in Italy’s highest level of women’s basketball.

The Lourdes Eagles alumna finished as the all-time leading rebounder for the UNC Tar Heels, averaging nearly 12 points a game and 8.5 boards during her time in Chapel Hill, not to mention helping the Tar Heels reach the Sweet Sixteen.

Ustby is set to begin playing in Italy this coming season.