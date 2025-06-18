Rochester Rowing Club talks competing at Youth Nationals

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Rowing Club partook in an intense but invigorating experience in Florida, participating in the U.S. Rowing Youth National Championships last weekend.

Two quads representing the Med City both finished in 7th and 15th, respectively, across a very competitive field.

Abbey Holm and Annika Bartucz discussed how their quad having a top 10 finish helped meet the club’s expectations.

“We as a boat, as a team, left everything on the water and I’m absolutely not disappointed with how we did,” Holm said. “I felt like I was going to pass out after the race. Some girls feel like they were going to throw up, like we literally could not have pushed harder. It gives a little bit more fire like, ‘All right, I’ve done this. What’s the next step? What am I going to do to get me to that next level? Find that next gear.'”

“We wanted to make A-Finals and that was our main goal and we set out and we did just that,” Bartucz added. “I think taking that as a lesson, we can know that in any goal in our future, if we decide that that’s what we want to do and put in the effort to get there, then that will be something we can succeed at.”

Holm has plans to return to nationals and secure a top finish, while Bartucz will enroll at Princeton in the fall while joining their rowing team.