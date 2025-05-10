Rochester FC to host MNUFC2 for a scrimmage at RCTC

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The loons of the Med City will take on the loons of the North… In a sense.

Minnesota United FC’s number two squad will come down to Rochester to face RFC’s men’s team in a scrimmage before the start of the new season.

It is expected to be the first-ever meeting between both teams with kickoff at 5 pm at RCTC this Sunday.