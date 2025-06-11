Road to Gold: Stewartville Tigers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — No matter the season, it seems like the Stewartville Tigers are always heading to a state tournament.

It is certainly the case for Tigers Baseball in what will be their first-ever trip to the big dance.

Winning the Section 1AAA Title over Kasson-Mantorville, they have been right on the doorstep of the tournament many times before, including when current head coach Tyler Schmitz played for the team. Now he leads Stewartville into the Mini-Met at Jordan for their first taste of State.

“For us to finally get there, it just means a lot and for these players that were in that situation last year, where we were so close,” Coach Schmitz said. “We had a good season but we fell a little short. And all the other years and all the other players that came up a little short that I think it’s a little surreal right now.”

It did not come easily, the Tigers started the season 1-7, then a few classroom meetings brought the team closer together through the idea of mudita, turing their season around.

“Mudita is caring more about other’s success more than your own,” senior Grayson Paulson explained. “So, say I have a bad at-bat but someone else hits a tank, and I cheer them on and give them the success they deserve.”

“Meetings in the classroom and talked about what we all needed to work on,” junior Brekken Horstmann added. “And then all came together and really went out there and had fun and played baseball.”

The #8 Tigers begin the Class AAA Tournament versus top-seeded Mankato East at 3 PM in Jordan.