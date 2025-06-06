Road to Gold: Pine Island Baseball

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For the first time since 2016, the Pine Island Panthers are going to the Baseball State Tournament following their 6-0 win over Caledonia in the Section 1AA Championship.

A major part of the Panthers’ success is limiting errors, not to mention that fielding took a big jump forward. Even when a slip-up does happen, the Panthers have not let their mistakes define them.

“It doesn’t seem to affect anything else,” Head Coach Dan Drazana noted. “You know, we’ll have maybe one a game, but we’ve completely cut that number in half, which is — I mean, just the overall consistency defensively. And I mean, it helps when you have pitchers that are going to go up there and fill out the strike zone. It’s pretty easy to be alert and ready to go on defense, too, so…”

Brandon Week had a 12-strikeout performance in the title victory for Pine Island. When he’s not making batters look silly, Week and practically everyone in the lineup have consistently made contact on offense.

“We almost never take our foot off the gas,” Week stated. “We’re trying to bury the team when we’re ahead and we’re trying to come back when we’re not. And I think that’s that’s what we do really well. We keep going when it’s not going well, and we keep going when it is going well.”

The Panthers will play in the Class AA Tournament in St. Cloud on Wednesday, June 11.