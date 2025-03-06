Riverland MBB and RCTC WBB clinch spots in NJCAA D-III National Tournaments

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The NJCAA D-III National Basketball Tournament will begin next week with RCTC Women’s Basketball and Riverland Men’s Basketball returning to the big dance.

The Blue Devils received an at-large bid into the men’s bracket, slotted as the seventh-seed playing #10 Salem on March 13. The men’s tournament will be held in Herkimer, New York.

The Yellowjackets are the top seed in the women’s tournament and will try to reach the championship for the third-consecutive time. The women’s tournament is being held at RCTC for the third-straight time as well. #1 RCTC awaits either #9 Joliet or #8 Kingsborough on March 12.