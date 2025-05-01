Prep of the Week: Grace Kresbach

(ABC 6 News) — Up and down the Rebels Softball roster is a team that can command the diamond as well as any other.

Each one brings their own traits, like Claire Timm’s hitting and Laney Weis’ pitching; in the case of Grace Kresbach, a .444 batting average and fast reflexes.

“Every opposing coach that we see does not want Grace to get on base,” Rebels head coach Tom Clements noted. “They know she’s an — once she gets on, it’s an automatic double.”

“I always try to kind of keep the energy up and keep the team running so it’s fun for everybody,” Kresbach added.

Her 17 stolen bases this season are currently second in the entire state of Minnesota, Ricky Henderson would approve.

“You have to tell her she’s good,” senior teammate Riana Ulven said. “She doesn’t even know sometimes and I have to be like, ‘Grace, you’re crazy fast.'”

“Yeah, I think it’s kind of cool and it’s kind of a good accomplishment to be proud of,” Kresbach admitted.

Beyond her speed and power is her baseball IQ. She knows when to blast it and when to bunt.

“Yeah, I’ve kind of been working on my mindset, because that’s a really big part of the game,” Kresbach said. “So as that gets better, it helps improve my hits and at-bats.”

“If she bunts, she’s fast enough, she can get on,” Ulven pointed out. “And so, I think she knows that she’s just got to make contact and she can find her way on base for sure.”

It’s hard to imagine how many runs Southland would have without Kresbach’s skills. When the game is at stake, Kresbach can change the tide, stealing victory one base at a time.

“She’s just a joy to have on the team,” Clements praised. “I wish you could bottle it, something that every coach is always looking for. Always positive, supporting her teammates and everything.”