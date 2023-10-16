PIZM girls’ soccer is one win away from glory and redemption

(ABC 6 News) — The (9-6-1) PIZM Wildcats did not have the best start to the season. They lost 4 of their first five games but rebounded in mid-September and October, to where they entered the Section 2A tournament as the top seed.

It’s the second consecutive season the Wildcats play for a section championship. They lost the first time around, and the loss was something that stuck with the players. They say it motivated them to return to the championship stage, and now they are one win away from glory and redemption.

The PIZM Wildcats will face #7 Stewartville on Thursday at 7:30 pm in Austin.