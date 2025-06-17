Pine Island Baseball’s wristbands prove prophetic

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Before the Minnesota prep baseball season began, Pine Island’s players and staff were all given wristbands marked with the date of June 14, the day of the State Championships.

That appeared to be the perfect motivational tool as the Panthers not only reached the State Title Game for the first time, but won the Class AA Championship as well.

“We ended up doing this last winter and it actually happened like, actually came true,” junior Landon Lowrie said. “So just to go through the whole experience and all the games with the fellas, it was just an awesome, surreal experience.”

“Just being able to know that that was a goal from the very beginning and to make it come true, it’s just a dream come true,” senior Brandon Week added.

The Panthers defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake for the title this past Saturday, 2-1.