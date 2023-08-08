Pigskin Preview: Crestwood out to prove last season’s huge turnaround was no fluke

(ABC 6 News) — In 2022, Crestwood went 7-4 with two playoff victories and a district title game appearance. This was after going 1-7 the year prior. The Cadets lost Cole Butikofer who led the team in all-purpose yards. Replacing him at quarterback will be rising senior Dylan Shelton, who lined up as wide receiver and defensive back last season. The Cadets return Brock Voyna, who led the team in tackles as a sophomore.

Crestwood will open its season on the road against MFL MarMac on August 25th. It’s the first of 5 matchups against playoff opponents from the previous season. The home opener will be against arch-rival Decorah on September 8.