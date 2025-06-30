Osage’s Quinn Street commits to UNI Football

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — The UNI Panthers will soon be getting one of Osage Football’s best athletes.

On Sunday, Green Devils standout Quinn Street posted on social media that he is committing to Northern Iowa following his senior season.

Street threw for 739 yards last fall, with 5 touchdowns and 2 picks. He was also the second-leading rusher on the Green Devils with 312 yards and a team-high 6 touchdowns on the ground.

Street will join a team that had a few local players on the Panthers roster last season, including Charles City’s Ian Collins and Britt’s Mitchell Smith.