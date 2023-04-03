North IA HS seniors shine in NIACC boys basketball all-star game

(ABC 6 News) — NIACC ensured some of the best North Iowa senior hoopers would get a proper cap to their basketball career.

The school organized an all-star game at Mason City high school. There were two teams: Team Blue and Team Gold:

BLUE ALL-STAR SQUAD

Davion Maxwell (Mason City), David Willemsen (Mason City), Tate Millsap (Mason City), Denton Kingland (Lake Mills), Will Sackville (Lake Mills), Doug Taylor (Newman Catholic), Max Burt (Newman Catholic), Noah Hamilton (Newman Catholic), Corbin Lewis (North Butler), Owen Almelien (North Butler), LaMonte Sims (Northwood-Kensett). Coach – Nicholas Trask (Mason City).

GOLD ALL-STAR SQUAD

Drew Tusler (Osage), Carson Nasstrom (Osage), Travaughn Luyoya (Clear Lake), Chase Low (Charles City), Brennan Schmidt (Charles City), Bo Harrington (Nashua-Plainfield), Connor Sopko (Forest City), Rylan Barnes (West Hancock), Rhett Eisenman (West Hancock), Ryan Hackbart (St. Ansgar), Drew Britson (GHV), Braden Boehnke (GHV). Coach – Ben Klapperich (Charles City).

Each team had an MVP. Charles City’s Chase Low won MVP for Team Gold with 15 points. Lake Mills’ Denton Kingland won MVP for Team Blue with a game-high 26 points.

Team Gold defeated Team Blue 91-88.