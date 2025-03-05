NIACC Women’s Hoops advances to North Central-A District Championship

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — NIACC Women’s Basketball is now a game away from the NJCAA D-II National Tournament following their victory Monday night.

The Trojans defeated Ellsworth in Iowa Falls to win the Region XI-B Championship, 72-59, their first region crown since the 2019-20 campaign.

Sophomore Karly Holm dropped a career-high 23 points for NIACC, who will now face North Platte in Nebraska for the North Central-A District Championship on Saturday, March 8.

A win would mark NIACC’s first berth in the National Tournament since the 2018-19 season.