New MSHSL section placements

(ABC 6 News) — The MSHSL has released new section placements for the next two school years. Football will see a handful of realignments such as Southland jumping to Class 1A after being in 9-Player and Stewartville going to Section 1AAAA. Additionally, Mayo is returning to Section 1AAAAA after spending the last two years in Class 6A.

Other sports are also affected; Austin has multiple changes in hockey plus boys swim & dive. Basketball also sees some shifts, such as Albert Lea’s programs moving to Section 2AA while Rushford-Peterson’s schools move to Section 1AA.

For more information on which sports are affected, you can go to the MSHSL’s website to filter out your sport and school.