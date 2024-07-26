New Century Activities Director ready to get started

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It will certainly be a new school year in more ways than one at Century High School.

The Panthers will have a new Activities Director, David Perkins, who previously served in many administrative roles in the Twin Cities.

Perkins spoke about his longtime desire to become an activities director, reflecting on when he was a freshman in St. Paul and how an assistant principal sought and talked to him.

Perkins felt seen in that moment and noted that it was that kind of bond that is pushing him to be the leader he hopes to be at Century.

“There was a young man sitting on the bench this morning when I came into the building,” Perkins said Thursday afternoon. “And he was just sitting there by himself. And I could’ve walked by, I could’ve walked by but I didn’t, I stopped.”

“I tell him, you got great hair, I’m great to meet you and you have a great day. And I don’t know how far — how far that’s going to go, but I know how far it went with me, with Mr. Stafford. And I model that, and I thank him to this day for that.”

Perkins added his predecessor, Mark Kuisle said to always keep asking questions and that he would be happy to reach out to Perkins at any time.