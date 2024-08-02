Neck guard mandate for youth hockey kicks in

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, USA Hockey’s mandate for protective neck gear officially started.

All hockey players, as well as on-ice officials, under the age of 18 are required to use gear that protects their necks from serious injury.

This comes following the tragic passing of Minnesota’s Adam Johnson who died as a result of taking a skate slash to his neck in 2023 while playing in England.

Additionally, the NFHS is mandating neck gear for high school hockey players which is also going into effect this school year.