National Signing Day recap
(ABC 6 News) — National Signing Day Recap featuring local athletes from Rochester, Stewartville, Clear Lake and Charles City.
John Marshall’s Ben Rieder, Jordan Bell and Evan Kuball all signed their LOI’s on Tuesday. Four Stewartville Tigers in Caleb Bancroft, Parker Wangen, Jayce Klug and Ridge Hatz also made their commitments official.
Clear Lake’s Landyn Lewerke will be headed to FCS title contenders South Dakota State, while Charles City’s Trevor Carolan and Kamden Meek are bound for Upper Iowa and Wartburg College.
John Marshall
- Ben Rieder –> Bethel
- Jordan Bell –> Concordia-St. Paul
- Evan Kuball –> Wisconsin-Stout
Stewartville
- Caleb Bancroft –> Minnesota-Duluth
- Parker Wangen –> Minnesota State-Mankato
- Ridge Hatz –> Winona State
- Jayce Klug –> Upper Iowa (Baseball)
Clear Lake
- Landyn Lewerke –> South Dakota State
Charles City
- Trevor Carolan –> Upper Iowa
- Kamden Meek –> Wartburg College