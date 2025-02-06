(ABC 6 News) — National Signing Day Recap featuring local athletes from Rochester, Stewartville, Clear Lake and Charles City.

John Marshall’s Ben Rieder, Jordan Bell and Evan Kuball all signed their LOI’s on Tuesday. Four Stewartville Tigers in Caleb Bancroft, Parker Wangen, Jayce Klug and Ridge Hatz also made their commitments official.

Clear Lake’s Landyn Lewerke will be headed to FCS title contenders South Dakota State, while Charles City’s Trevor Carolan and Kamden Meek are bound for Upper Iowa and Wartburg College.

John Marshall

Ben Rieder –> Bethel

Jordan Bell –> Concordia-St. Paul

Evan Kuball –> Wisconsin-Stout

Stewartville

Caleb Bancroft –> Minnesota-Duluth

Parker Wangen –> Minnesota State-Mankato

Ridge Hatz –> Winona State

Jayce Klug –> Upper Iowa (Baseball)

Clear Lake

Landyn Lewerke –> South Dakota State

Charles City