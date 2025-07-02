Moonlight Graham’s Game 120 Years Later

(ABC 6 News) — Archibald “Moonlight” Graham, a baseball player-turned-doctor, is buried here in Rochester.

120 years ago Monday, he played in his only Major League Baseball game.

He was put in the lineup for the final two innings and recorded no known assists or put-outs.

He later obtained his doctor’s license, practicing medicine in Chisholm, before he died in 1965.

Burt Lancaster famously portrayed Graham in 1989’s “Field of Dreams,” where his younger self leaves the field to save Ray Kinsella’s daughter from choking.

He is unable to return, but doesn’t regret his choice. Even though he only lived his baseball dreams for a fleeting moment.

Graham is buried at the Calvary Cemetery in Rochester alongside his wife, Alecia, perhaps fitting that a doctor be laid to rest in the Med City.

While Graham is depicted in the film as getting to bat, in reality, he never did; he was on deck when the final out happened.

Nevertheless, his one game stands the test of time 120 years later, thanks to one of baseball pop culture’s greatest works.