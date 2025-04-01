MCFC 3 coming to Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Med City Fight Championships will have its third event coming to Rochester featuring 12 matches as well as halftime and aftershow entertainment.

There will be local competitors, including Rochester’s own Tremaine Jackson. The card will also feature MCFC’s first female bout, pitting Hollis Nelson against Victoria Champion and Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc and Dania Cruz.

The card will be on May 31 at Graham Arena.