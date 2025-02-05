Mayo Football’s Isaiah Beale commits to Winona State

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Mayo Football’s Isaiah Beale is the latest local athlete to commit to the Winona State Warriors after making it official on social media Tuesday.

Beale rushed for 1,017 yards and averaged 113 per game in addition to 18 touchdowns the past season.

Beale will be joining fellow former Mayo Spartans in Cayden and Carter Holcomb and Remington Gau on the Warriors roster.