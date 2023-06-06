Mayo faces an uphill battle in Section 1AAAA championship but relish the opportunity at redemption
(ABC 6 News) — In the 2022 season, the Lakeville South Cougars dashed the Mayo Spartans’ hopes for a section championship when they beat them 3-2 in walk-off fashion in the section tournament. All season long the Spartans have worked to get back into that position to play for the section championship. Now they will get the chance to do just that, as they will face Lakeville South for the Section 1AAAA championship. The Spartans will have to win twice on the same day to claim the title.