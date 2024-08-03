Matt Campbell on Caleb Bacon at ISU Media Day

(ABC 6 News) — College football is right around the corner and the anticipation continues.

On Friday, Iowa State Football held its media day ahead of a Big 12 season that will see a few new set of faces.

However, one familiar face will be Lake Mills native Caleb Bacon, the former walk-on who made a name for himself last season gaining a scholarship.

Now, head coach Matt Campbell is excited to see the growth of Bacon this upcoming season.

“Man, really find ways to get him on the field defensively,” Campbell said of Bacon’s progress. “Had such a great spring a year ago and then went in the football game and just made big play after big play. And so, I think it’s why he’s forced himself from being a 2 to 1 and then all of a sudden now, how great does he want to become?”

Bacon played 13 games for ISU last season, his 60 total tackles were second on the team with a season-high 8 against both Texas and Memphis.

The Cyclones start their season on August 31 facing the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at home.