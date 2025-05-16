Mason City Toros tender Albert Lea’s Connor Pirsig

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The junior hockey season may be over, but come next season, the North Iowa Bulls will have some solid firepower on their roster from nearby Albert Lea.

The Bulls announced Thursday that they have tendered Connor Pirsig, a standout captain for the Tigers boys’ hockey team.

Pirsig scored 24 goals and 41 points over 27 games last season as the Toros look to improve from finishing last in the West Division with a total record of 17-23-5-2.