Mason City Girls Soccer shuts out Clear Lake, 3-0

(ABC 6 News) — The Mason City Girls Soccer team continues to keep rolling after a 3-0 shutout win at Clear Lake on Thursday.

The Riverhawks are now 9-1 on the season and are still in the driver’s seat to win the Iowa Alliance Conference. Mason City has six more games in the regular season, four of which are on the road.