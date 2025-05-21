Mark Hicks steps down as Mason City Toros head coach after 2 seasons

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Mason City Toros hockey will be looking for a new head coach.

The team announced Tuesday that Mark Hicks is stepping down after two seasons with the team.

Hicks led the Toros to a playoff appearance his first year, but the team ran into some growing pains this past season, finishing last in the NA3HL west division.

Prior to joining the Toros, Hicks had an extensive career in the River City, including winning the Fraser Cup four times with the North Iowa Bulls as an assistant coach.

The Toros said in an official statement that they thank Hicks, “for his contributions to the organization as Head Coach.”