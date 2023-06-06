Lyle-Pacelli baseball hoping to finally get over the hump and claim the Section 1A crown
(ABC 6 News) — For the third consecutive season, the Lyle-Pacelli Athletics are playing for the Section 1A championship. The A’s have been the top team all season long, with only one loss on their record. However, they have had to come from behind in all of their section tournament victories, including against the Southland Rebels, who they will face for the Section 1A title. The Athletics look to beat the Rebels for good and claim the championship that has eluded them for 3 seasons.