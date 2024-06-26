Lourdes hires Chadd Clarey as new girls basketball head coach

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Lourdes has found a new head coach for its girls basketball program, an in-town hire no less.

Chadd Clarey will go from the Century Panthers to the Eagles, replacing Todd Gregson, who led Lourdes to the Class AA State Tournament last season.

Clarey joins the Purple & Gold after being at the helm for Century the past five seasons. Clarey inherits plenty of young talent as well as five incoming seniors.

Lourdes is still in search of a boys basketball coach after Eric Larson stepped down in May of this year.