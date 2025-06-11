Lourdes Boys Hockey to welcome Pine Island students into program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Lourdes Boys Hockey is going to look a tad different next season.

The program announced Tuesday morning that it will be welcoming students from Pine Island into its program starting this winter.

Lourdes is no stranger to welcoming student-athletes from outside its community into its ranks. According to the MSHSL, the Eagles’ boys hockey team also includes students from Schaeffer Academy, Dover-Eyota and Stewartville.

The Eagles went 16-11-1 last season, reaching the Section 1A Championship Game.