Local players on Mr. MN Baseball and All-State Softball lists

(ABC 6 News) — Southeast Minnesota has two finalists for Minnesota’s Mr. Baseball award while several local softball players are on the All-State lists. Lyle-Pacelli’s Hunter VaDeer was named Gatorade Player of the Year for Minnesota last week, so it’s no surprise he is on this list as well.

Also being named a finalist is Nick Bowron from Lourdes, the Eagles catcher and first baseman has been a machine at the plate this season, 12 home runs and a batting average near the .500 mark.

Both players are set to be college teammates at Creighton in the fall as Mr. Baseball will be announced on Sunday.

Softball was not without its accolades, the coaches association named their all-state teams, including seven Southeast Minnesotans.

In Class A, Tylar Wenthold of Mabel-Canton stands out in the second team while Caledonia’s Avery Augedahl, St. Charles’ Braylen Gust, and Chatfield Gophers Makenna Dornack and Kendyl Note, and Dover-Eyota’s Miranda Palmby all were on Class AA.

Stewartville’s Sydney Klar was the only local athlete from Class AAA, making the second team for her work in the circle this season.