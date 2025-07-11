Kingsland’s Kaaleem Reiland verbally commits to Minnesota-Duluth Football

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Football star Kaaleem Reiland is going from Southeast Minnesota to the Iron Range.

Reiland announced his verbal commitment to the UMD Bulldogs this week and will play running back in Duluth.

The former Prep of the Week does plenty of running for the Kingsland Knights, not to mention passing as well.

Through 9 games last season, the incoming senior had 914 yards on the ground with 13 touchdowns. As a quarterback, he threw for 8 touchdowns and 620 yards through the air.

Kingsland Football finished 7-4 last season, reaching the Section 1 Nine-Player Championship.