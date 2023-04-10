Kasson-Mantorville’s Shubert gives update on knee injury recovery, being named an All-star
(ABC 6 News) — Kasson-Mantorville senior Aby Shubert did not get to end her HS basketball career on her terms. In the second game of the regular season, she suffered a torn ACL. Since then, she has been in the recovery process, gearing up to play at Xavier University. She was one of 7 Southeast Minnesota student-athletes to be named an all-star, and at Saturday’s event, she spoke about that and the recovery process among other topics.