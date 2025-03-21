K-M alumni in NCAA Wrestling Tournament
(ABC 6 News) — Former Kasson-Mantorville wrestlers Bennett Berge and Patrick Kennedy took to the mat for Day 1 of the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Berge (South Dakota State) was defeated via pinfall in the second round while Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) won 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.