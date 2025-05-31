Jordan Pline named Austin Girls Basketball head coach

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Prep basketball isn’t until the winter, but Austin Girls Hoops is already making moves for when it returns.

Coming from the assistant’s chair to the head coaching spot, Jordan Pline will take the reins for the Packers Girls Basketball team next season.

Pline takes over for Eric Zoske, who led the Packers for the past nine seasons before stepping down at the end of last year. Now moving into the head coaching role, Pline says in an APS statement, “He is looking forward to continuing the progress they have made and putting a team on the court that the school and city of Austin can be proud of.”