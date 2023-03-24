Jacob Vetter steps down as head coach of Century Boys Basketball

Vetter held the position since 2018.

(ABC 6 News) — Century Boys Basketball head coach Jacob Vetter is stepping away after five seasons at the helm. ABC 6 News confirmed the decision in a conversation with Activities Director Mark Kuisle.

Per Kuisle, the choice to step down is the result of Vetter wanting to spend more time with his family. In all five seasons with the Panthers, Vetter’s teams always made the Section 1AAAA playoffs, most recently this past season in a quarterfinal against Owatonna. Kuisle also said the school will be searching for a successor.

The Panthers finished 16-11 this past season, falling to Owatonna, 80-72.