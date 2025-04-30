Jack Studer gets minicamp invite with Packers, Jared Penning signs with Ravens as a UDFA

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Eyota native Jack Studer, winner of the 2025 Rochester Sports Post-High School Male Athlete of the Year, has been invited to a rookie minicamp with the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, Clear Lake’s Jared Penning, brother of Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning, has been signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.