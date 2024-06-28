Iowa softball brackets out for State

Jose Solis KAALTV

Local Iowa Softball Postseason Brackets

7/8

Class 1A – Region 2

  • AGWSR Vs. Northwood-Kensett
  • West Hancock Vs. North Iowa

Class 2A – Region 6

  • Lake Mills Vs. Belmond-Klemme

7/10

Class 1A – Region 2

  • Rockford/North Butler Vs. Newman Catholic
  • Nashua-Plainfield/Riceville Vs. St. Ansgar

Class 2A – Region 7

  • Central Springs Vs. Osage

7/11

Class 3A – Region 5

  • GHV Vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
  • Algona Vs. Clear Lake
  • HDCAL Vs. Forest City

Class 3A – Region 7

  • Crestwood Vs. West Delaware

Class 4A – Region 2

  • Mason City Vs. Boone

Class 4A – Region 7

  • Decorah Vs. Charles City