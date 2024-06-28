Iowa softball brackets out for State
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
7/8
Class 1A – Region 2
- AGWSR Vs. Northwood-Kensett
- West Hancock Vs. North Iowa
Class 2A – Region 6
- Lake Mills Vs. Belmond-Klemme
7/10
Class 1A – Region 2
- Rockford/North Butler Vs. Newman Catholic
- Nashua-Plainfield/Riceville Vs. St. Ansgar
Class 2A – Region 7
- Central Springs Vs. Osage
7/11
Class 3A – Region 5
- GHV Vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Algona Vs. Clear Lake
- HDCAL Vs. Forest City
Class 3A – Region 7
- Crestwood Vs. West Delaware
Class 4A – Region 2
- Mason City Vs. Boone
Class 4A – Region 7
- Decorah Vs. Charles City