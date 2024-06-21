Iowa Class 1A & 2A baseball playoff brackets out

Jose Solis KAALTV

7/6
Class 1A – Substate 3

  • North Iowa Vs. West Bend-Mallard (at Bishop Garrigan, Algona)
  • West Hancock Vs. North Union (in Fort Dodge)

Class 1A – Substate 4

  • Rockford Vs. Don Bosco (in Janesville)
  • North Butler Vs. Lake Mills
  • Turkey Valley Vs. Riceville (in Kee)

Class 2A – Substate 3

  • Central Springs Vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (in Osage)
  • Crestwood Vs. Osage

7/9
Class 1A – Substate 3

  • BCLUW/South Hamilton Vs. Newman Catholic

Class 1A – Substate 4

  • Northwood-Kensett/Janesville Vs. St. Ansgar

Class 2A – Substate 3

  • Crestwood/Osage Vs. Forest City (in New Hampton)