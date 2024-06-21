Iowa Class 1A & 2A baseball playoff brackets out
7/6
Class 1A – Substate 3
- North Iowa Vs. West Bend-Mallard (at Bishop Garrigan, Algona)
- West Hancock Vs. North Union (in Fort Dodge)
Class 1A – Substate 4
- Rockford Vs. Don Bosco (in Janesville)
- North Butler Vs. Lake Mills
- Turkey Valley Vs. Riceville (in Kee)
Class 2A – Substate 3
- Central Springs Vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (in Osage)
- Crestwood Vs. Osage
7/9
Class 1A – Substate 3
- BCLUW/South Hamilton Vs. Newman Catholic
Class 1A – Substate 4
- Northwood-Kensett/Janesville Vs. St. Ansgar
Class 2A – Substate 3
- Crestwood/Osage Vs. Forest City (in New Hampton)