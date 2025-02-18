Ida Huber Named Jori Jones Award Finalist

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Dodge County goalie Ida Huber has been named a finalist for the Jori Jones Award which goes to the top senior goalie in all of Minnesota.

Huber and the Wildcats are set to begin the Class A Girls Hockey State Tournament on Wednesday at 6 PM against River Lakes.