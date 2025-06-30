Hooping For Health

(ABC 6 News) — With June being Men’s Mental Health Month, the Harmony Rucker League used Sunday as a means of raising awareness for the cause.

They brought out Joshua Krage as a guest speaker who used his experience as a sergeant in the Army as an example of why it is so crucial to speak out about one’s issues by relating it to the camaraderie of basketball.

“Sharing is caring and it’s just a game and everyone since birth has worth,” Krage explained. “I want to make sure that they know they can talk to me, that’s all. It’s all about the kids, it is making friends, getting some exercise. Just hanging out, being able to talk. Hug a brother, love a brother. That’s what you do.”

The HRL also held a silent auction and a cookout to give back to the Lions Club in Harmony, a public service group in the area and a supporter of the League.

“Yes, this is a great weekend to raise awareness for men’s mental health and give back to the Lions Club which is a huge supporter in the community,” HRL co-creator Zach Haugerud added. “But, I’m so glad that we can use the league as platform to give back to the community a lot.”