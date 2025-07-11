Honkers come up short against the Express, 6-3
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights of the Eau Claire Express versus the Rochester Honkers on Thursday, June 10, 2025. Sports Director Jose Solis also caught up with a young kid who was part of the Honkers’ youth camp earlier in the day.
