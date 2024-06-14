Helping make the State of Hockey

Rochester’s role in helping send more Minnesotans to the NHL than any other state in the country.

Making the State of Hockey

(ABC 6 News) — No state in America does hockey quite like Minnesota. The sport’s lore has plentiful roots here, including in the southeast corner where many young players hope to reach the highest level like those before them.

Doug Zmolek, Shjon Podein, the Stuart Brothers and more were all high school stars that made it to the NHL.

“I had Frank Serratore as my coach when I played at home right after high school,” Podein said of his time playing hockey in Rochester. “He was just another great coach. They expected hard work and it was everything that led to the foundation that let me go on past playing youth hockey.”

“(Shjon) had a great career and won the Stanley Cup,” Zmolek added, having played with Podein at John Marshall High School. “So, he did a lot of great things for Rochester and the hockey community here.”

Their success wouldn’t be without Kirk Gill and Rochester Youth Hockey, helping countless young men reach college and inch closer to the League.

“Their work ethic was always there and they’re very good — not only hockey players — very good people,” Gill said, having coached Podein, Zmolek and the Stuarts.

“And I think some of those guys are fortunate enough, with hard work, to make it out,” Graham Arena manager Bob Montrose stated. “And now those are the same guys that are giving back to the program.”

But it’s been quite some time since a local talent has been at the top and there’s still plenty RYH can do to close that gap.

“The more numbers you have, the more better players you are going to have,” Podein continued. “And then also allowing them those chances to compete and play against the best of the best on their way up. They know what it takes.”

Gill added that “Rochester has to look at itself and say, ‘What can we do better and how can we develop keep developing these kids who have the great level of skill that they do?'”

It takes more than gear, dedication and sweat to achieve those dreams. But history shows it’s possible to make the league and perhaps even hold the Stanley Cup itself someday.

“And I was lucky enough to have Mr. Gill as one of my coaches,” Podein reinforced. “And without the coaches I had growing up, I would never been able to achieve the things I got to do after I left Rochester.”

“(The) more you hear of the stories and I think it inspires the younger kids to keep going,” Montrose said.